Pot, pot pipe stolen in burglary: On the Record — Dec. 14 through 16

Friday, Dec. 14

12:21 a.m. On Rose Street, officers with the Craig Police Department investigated a burglary report. Someone apparently broke into the reporting party's home and stole marijuana and a marijuana pipe.

10:24 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of possible child abuse or neglect.

1:58 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a Safe 2 Tell report. CPD received four other such reports Friday, and all are under investigation.

3:54 p.m. On the 2100 block of Eighth Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. A woman had reportedly come to the reporting party's home and was harassing him.

5:45 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A juvenile was allegedly out of control.

11:43 p.m. On the 1400 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a noise complaint. The reporting party said loud music was coming from a nearby house.

Saturday, Dec. 15

12:48 a.m. On the 300 block of Elmwood Street, officer responded to a report of harassing text messages.

2:28 a.m. On the 700 block of Taylor Street, officers responded to a report of trespassing. The reporting person said a suspicious male party was in the area but fled down an alley on a bicycle. The male party eventually left the bicycle behind, and officers were not able to locate him.

9:21 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to a Safe 2 Tell report. The incident is under investigation.

12:28 p.m. At the intersection of East Seventh and Legion streets, officers responded to a report that a vehicle was traveling up and down the street at a high rate of speed. The reporting party said the driver was a younger male and described the vehicle as "an ugly-looking four-door sedan" with no muffler. Officers were unable to make contact with the driver.

8:38 p.m. At a business on West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief. Someone was apparently on the roof of the business, fell through, and fled out the door, leaving damage to the roof. Officers were unable to contact the possible suspect.

Sunday, Dec. 16

10:50 a.m. At a business on East Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a lost cellphone. The reporting party retraced their steps and found the phone.