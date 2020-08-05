Portion of Loudy-Simpson Park closed to the public Monday-Friday for next few weeks

The back portion of Loudy-Simpson Park will remain closed to the public through mid-September due to heavy truck traffic for construction jobs at the park.

Joshua Carney / Craig Press

Citing the ongoing construction projects featuring the boat ramp and power upgrades at Loudy-Simpson Park, the back portion of the park – featuring the soccer fields, playgrounds and boat ramp – will be closed to the public Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through mid-September, according to Moffat County Facilities Director Lennie Gillam.

The closure started Monday, Aug. 3.

“With a lot of the road work going in and out of our event area, what we’ve found is that there is going to be a lot of heavy truck traffic going through the back half of the park throughout the day, so we’ve decided to close that portion of the park to the public for the time being,” Gillam said. “This should help ease congestion and make it safer for the public and the workers.

“We’re not closing the park completely; we’re just closing it during those peak hours of work,” Gillam said.

Gillam added that residents can still walk their dogs through that portion of the park, but dogs must be on a leash to avoid accidents.

“Just be conscientious when you’re out there,” Gillam said. “Keep your dogs on a leash; that’s all we’re asking.”

Additionally, the lake front could be worked on in the next few weeks as part of the power upgrade project, so the lake front could be closed to the public, Gillam added. If and when that happens, Gillam says he’ll announce that to the public in a timely fashion.

COUNTY LOOKING AT PURCHASE OF NEW SENIOR BUS

After receiving some $675k in CARES Act funding, Moffat County is looking at purchasing a new senior transportation bus with wheelchair access to better suit seniors in the community.

According to Moffat County Commissioner Ray Beck, the county is looking at purchasing a $65k 2019 Starcraft 22-foot, 12-passenger bus with four wheelchair tiedowns.

Beck said that Moffat County Director of Development Services Roy Tipton found a bus for sale in the state of Indiana that meets what the county is looking for. The purchase of the new bus allows the county to replace the current senior transport bus, which was purchased in 2010.

The current bus will then be rotated to Dinosaur where they’ll be able to transport seniors around in that community as well as in Vernal.

Beck added that the official approval for the purchasing of the bus will happen at a later county commissioners meeting.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com