Popular summer events shut down amid coronavirus concerns

It’s been a tough week for a handful of popular summer events in Moffat County.

On Wednesday, Grand Ole West Days had to make the tough decision to reschedule its concert with country artist Chancey Williams to May 2021 due to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the CHSAA High School Rodeo Finals had to be rescheduled to a later date in June.

On Thursday, the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office had to postpone its popular Cops, Kids & Vets annual fishing event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While not canceled outright, the Sheriff’s Office is looking to reschedule the event at a later date in the same.

While the fishing event has been postponed, the pond is now open for fishing. The pond is located behind the Moffat County Public Safety Center at 800 W. 1st Street.

The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office wasn’t the only one that had to make a tough decision Thursday. The Moffat County Hot Air Ballon Festival made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 event, citing COVID-19 as well.

“We want our pilots, vendors, spectators and community to be safe and well,” the event’s Facebook page statement said.