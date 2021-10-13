Understanding the ballot: meet school board candidate Lynne Seely

In addition to ballot measures and city council, citizens of Moffat County will also have the opportunity to reelect incumbents or bring in newcomers to Moffat County School District’s board of education. One of those candidates is Lynne Seely, who is running for a school board seat for the first time.

Craig Press: What would be your three top priorities as a school board member?

Seely:

Foster a good relationship with the faculty and staff of the Moffat County School District and with the students, parents and citizens of the County. Students, long-term goal for them from K-12 to develop their skills and abilities so that they may reach their full potential for their future. Provide the classroom an environment that is safe, engaging and motivational for students by maintaining and upgrading facilities, equipment and educational materials.

CP: Some parents in the community are worried that masks may be enforced in schools. What is your approach to these concerns, and how would you balance that with the public health concerns?

Seely: In reviewing the District policy, I feel that the District is already balancing the use of masks with the Public Health guidelines. I do feel that the parents have a right to exercise their choices as to whether their child wears a mask or not and whether they participate in attending school or not as well. Common sense, common courtesy and good hygiene practices are all needed to ensure that the spread of illness among the students, faculty and community is kept at acceptable levels.

What are some concerns/topics you wish the board would focus on more?

Seely: Bond issues/ballot: Maintain and improve existing facilities.

Budget: Spend what is necessary but wisely — take advantage of grant funding and prioritizing projects.

Future Needs of the District: How the Board can successfully help the District plan for the future.

Heath and Safety: I am very concerned about the health and well-being, including mental health, of the students. Educating them about the tools they will need to grow productive relationships and have self-esteem is important.

Unfortunately, we see situations where an individual is struggling with behavior, violence or neglect in their home life that is noticed in the schools and affects the safety of others. Working with community resources is crucial in these instances.

CP: What is one way you would suggest that could get more community engagement (especially from citizens without children) in school matters?

Seely: There are several community organizations, government agencies and local businesses that consistently support our schools. Many of them assist to provide activities and scholarships. I feel that I had many opportunities through participation in clubs, sports, 4H, Church, Rotary Exchange and other various programs. I really want our students to experience the same opportunities.

I would like to help foster an environment where clubs, organizations and our individual citizens are invited to share their resources and abilities with students and faculty. As an example of what can be done, many clubs require community service, which can be reciprocal between the school clubs/classes and the public throughout. Welcoming the student’s ideas and needs to match the needs of the community can benefit everyone.