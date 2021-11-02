Too close to call for fourth council seat

A chainsaw-carved eagle stands at the entrance to Craig's City Hall.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Craig won’t know for sure who its fourth of four new city council members will be for a while, but it knows who three are.

Chris Nichols, Sean Hovorka and Jesse Jackson appear to have won seats on the council with decisively more votes than their competitors. But David Bruce Cummings and Parrish Terry are separated by a single vote, meaning more will be determined when overseas and military ballots are counted in the coming days.

Election coordinator Debbie Belleville said no recount would be required even with a single vote differential, but the late-arriving ballots would surely need to be counted to be certain of the result.

Ryan Hess, who ran unopposed for mayor of Craig, will serve as the successor to outgoing mayor Jarrod Ogden, who initially appeared poised to run to defend his seat but ended up withdrawing from the ballot before the deadline. Hess is a current city councilmember as well as a patrol sergeant with the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office. Hess will join Coffe and a Newspaper Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. at the Downtown Bookstore.

Nichols and Cummings are incumbents to the council. Hovorka is a newcomer who has lived in Craig about three years and is a supervisor at Trapper Mine. Jackson grew up in Craig and graduated from Moffat County High School and works at Trapper Mine. Terry is a pastor and salesman who has lived here for 20 years.

The full vote counts as of the 9:15 p.m. drop was as follows:

Chris Nichols: 1,439

Jesse James Jackson: 1,039

Sean Hovorka: 965

David Bruce Cummings: 842

Parrish Terry: 841

Katie Blankenbaker-Johnston: 799

Jeremiah Beaudin: 627

John A. Alcedo: 493