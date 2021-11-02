Too close to call for fourth council seat
Nichols, Hovorka, Jackson win seats on the board; Cummings, Terry one vote apart
Craig won’t know for sure who its fourth of four new city council members will be for a while, but it knows who three are.
Chris Nichols, Sean Hovorka and Jesse Jackson appear to have won seats on the council with decisively more votes than their competitors. But David Bruce Cummings and Parrish Terry are separated by a single vote, meaning more will be determined when overseas and military ballots are counted in the coming days.
Election coordinator Debbie Belleville said no recount would be required even with a single vote differential, but the late-arriving ballots would surely need to be counted to be certain of the result.
Ryan Hess, who ran unopposed for mayor of Craig, will serve as the successor to outgoing mayor Jarrod Ogden, who initially appeared poised to run to defend his seat but ended up withdrawing from the ballot before the deadline. Hess is a current city councilmember as well as a patrol sergeant with the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office. Hess will join Coffe and a Newspaper Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. at the Downtown Bookstore.
Nichols and Cummings are incumbents to the council. Hovorka is a newcomer who has lived in Craig about three years and is a supervisor at Trapper Mine. Jackson grew up in Craig and graduated from Moffat County High School and works at Trapper Mine. Terry is a pastor and salesman who has lived here for 20 years.
The full vote counts as of the 9:15 p.m. drop was as follows:
Chris Nichols: 1,439
Jesse James Jackson: 1,039
Sean Hovorka: 965
David Bruce Cummings: 842
Parrish Terry: 841
Katie Blankenbaker-Johnston: 799
Jeremiah Beaudin: 627
John A. Alcedo: 493
Health Services District fails
In what can arguably be called Moffat County’s most controversial decision on this year’s ballot, ballot measures 6A and 6B, which would have created a health services district in the county, failed in Tuesday’s election.