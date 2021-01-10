Sen. John Hickenlooper: “Trump and the thugs who attempted a violent coup can’t override the will of the people”
"We are the guardians of this fragile democracy and its endurance rests on our shoulders."
On Sunday, I was sworn in to represent Colorado in the United States Senate. Three days later, I was hunkering in a secure location in the U.S. Capitol’s basement, texting my wife, Robin, that I was OK and to make sure she was safe.
It’s now been about 24 hours since the Capitol was ransacked by a violent mob of domestic terrorists driven by the president’s own false notion that our free and fair elections — the very cornerstone of our republic — were fraudulent.
It would be easy to point to Wednesday’s events as an unpredictable anomaly, but the truth is that they were simply the culmination of the work of a president who has spent the past four years stoking dangerous divisions and appealing to the most vile, most toxic elements of human nature.
As Nelson Mandela famously said, “No one is born hating another person. … People must learn to hate.” And President Trump has been a masterful teacher.
It would also be easy to pin this squarely and solely at the feet of the president. But that would obscure the significant role played by Donald Trump’s enablers in Washington who knew better, but still deliberately carried his dirty water to advance their own political gain.
I’m not sure which is worse.
