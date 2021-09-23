Post reporting finds Boebert reimbursed campaign after use of money for personal bills

At her Craig campaign rally, Rep. Lauren Boebert vowed to "keep D.C. the heck out of Moffat County."

Congressional Rep. Lauren Boebert used campaign funds to pay rent and utilities bills, according to findings and reports from The Denver Post, though paperwork shows she has since reimbursed her campaign for the expenditures.

In Federal Election Commision filings, which are required of candidates running for public office, Boebert reimbursed over $6,000 back to her campaign after four rent and utilities payments were charged through Venmo in error. Two payments were priced at $2,000 and the others were $1,325 each. These payments occurred on May 3 and June 3, according to FEC filings.

Last month, the FEC sent a letter to Boebert’s campaigns about these payments, asking for clarification on what these funds were used for.

“Personal use is any use of funds in a campaign account of a present or former candidate to fulfill a commitment, obligation or expense of any person that would exist irrespective of the candidate’s campaign or duties as a federal office holder,” the letter reads. “Schedule B of your report discloses a disbursement that appears to possibly constitute personal use of campaign funds by the candidate (see attached), as defined at 11 CFR § 113.1(g).”

Boebert filed subsequent paperwork with the FEC on Tuesday that suggests that the payments have, in fact, been reimbursed, and those will show up in future filings that will happen in October.

In August, the Associated Press reported that Boebert — whose district covers the Western Slope and many coal/natural gas businesses in the west — did not report during her campaign that her husband received over $400,000 for energy consulting. Ethics and campaign finance laws require that candidates disclose earnings from immediate family members and large investments. She did, however, report those earnings during her actual term in office.