New councilman-elect Jesse Jackson excited to represent his community

Candidates for Craig city council, from left, John Alcedo, Jesse Jackson, Bruce Cummings, Parrish Terry, Sean Hovorka and Chris Nichols, listen to the moderator at the Craig Press candidate forum Monday evening.

Among the newcomers who will sit on the Craig City Council is Jesse James Jackson, a resident who has lived in town for decades. Jackson received the second-highest amount of votes in the heavily contested race, a fact that Jackson said was exciting.

“It was exciting to know that the community feels that I can represent them in a good way,” Jackson said Tuesday. “It was great just to know that they liked some of my views and points, and they respect me enough to make some good choices on the council.”

Jackson also said that his first priority as a council member is to get acquainted with other members of the council and get to work on local government, including future spending and what current numbers look like for the city. Including Jackson, the new council will now feature multiple newcomers to public office after incumbents chose to not seek reelection.

Current councilman Ryan Hess ran unopposed for the mayoral election, leaving an empty seat on the council, and Andrea Camp did not seek reelection. Jackson will be joined by fellow newcomer Sean Hovorka, and that crew could potentially include Parrish Terry if cured and overseas ballots bump him over incumbent Bruce Cummings. Terry and Cummings were separated by only one vote on Election Night, so that last seat might not be decided for several days.

According to results of this year’s coordinated election, Jackson received 14.75% of votes — an unofficial total of 1,039 ballots. This year, seven candidates ran for four seats on the council.

Jackson hopes to bring a fresh perspective to the council as a newcomer.

“(As a council member), I just want to be able to listen to what people want and bring people closer together,” Jackson said. “I hope to listen to other people’s ideas and mold them into our community. My goal is keeping the community great. It’s a great place where I raised my family and to bring in new families. I want to continue that on during these trying times with coal and what might happen in the future.”

As a Craig native, Jackson hopes to better the community — especially as it heads into transitions in industry. He wants to help the city flourish during this time of change, he said.

“I’ve been here, and I’ve seen things. I’ve seen how it has grown,” he said. “I have seen Craig in troubling times and in the great times. This community always comes together in hard times, and I want to continue to do that.”