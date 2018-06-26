Moffat County commissioners to work on mental health during special meeting

CRAIG — The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners’ next board meeting, starting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at the Moffat County Courthouse, will focus on mental health and health-related issues.

The commission will discuss a collaborative service agreement for mental health day treatment services with Mind Springs Health and review contracts with local mental health services. Other health issues the commission will discuss include child care services and substance abuse services.

Other issues the commission will work on during the Thursday meeting are a letter of support for the 2018 BUILD grant application for the Colorado State Highway 13 Safety Project, and the Community Task Force will give a presentation on recommendations.