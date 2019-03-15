 Moffat County commissioners include fairgrounds lighting on March 19 agenda | CraigDailyPress.com

Moffat County commissioners include fairgrounds lighting on March 19 agenda

Craig Press Staff

The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners will meet this coming Tuesday, March 19 to discuss a new minor subdivision, a budget supplemental, and the waiving of bidding for a fairgrounds lighting project, among other business.

See the agenda below for more information.