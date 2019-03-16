Great Outdoors Colorado awards Craig’s Breeze Park $150K grant

Breeze Park in Craig is about to get a facelift.

In a recent news release, Great Outdoors Colorado announced its board awarded the city of Craig a $150,000 grant to update Breeze Park, one of the city’s main municipal parks.

City officials have been making improvements to the park since at least 2015, but the GOCO grant will offer additional upgrades to the park, including a second construction phase on the park’s 35-year-old irrigation system, a concrete rail compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, new picnic shelters, a new 720-square-foot gazebo, new shade canopies, trash receptacles, park benches, and picnic tables.

Great Outdoors Colorado noted in the release that the park sees about 5,300 visitors per year, many of whom live within walking distance for events like weddings, festivals, farmers markets, movies in the park, the Arbor Day Tree Celebration, and other programs.

“To date, GOCO has invested $8.8 million in projects in Moffat County and has conserved more than 37,400 acres of land there,” the news release said. “GOCO funding has supported the Moffat County Loudy-Simpson Soccer Field expansion, Elkhead Reservoir Recreation Facility, Dinosaur Sports Field and Ice Rink, Ridgeview Park playground, and Moffat County Fairgrounds, among various other projects.”