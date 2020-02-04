Former City Councilman pleads not guilty to child-sex related crimes

Former Craig City Councilman Brian MacKenzie pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon in Jefferson County District Court to three child-sex related crimes.

MacKenzie was arrested in Jefferson County on Oct. 11 on three child-sex related crimes. His not guilty plea Monday afternoon sets up a trial by jury for the former city councilman. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for March 2 at 1 p.m. in Jefferson County, which will be his next court appearance.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office stemming from the Oct. 11, 2019 arrest, Brian Paul MacKenzie was arrested on felony charges of internet luring of a child, internet sexual exploitation of a child and criminal attempt — sexual assault on a child.

The arrest affidavit said MacKenzie was caught in the snare of an undercover sting operation Oct. 10 wherein a sheriff’s investigator was posing as an underage girl.

Shortly after the arrest, MacKenzie was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and posted a bond to secure his release Oct. 13, according to arrest records. MacKenzie remains out on bond at this time.

“Obviously, I maintain my innocence of these charges and will stand and fight,” MacKenzie said to the Craig Press via email shortly after posting bond.