Craig residents can watch the mail for April municipal election ballot

Craig residents will soon have the opportunity to vote for their mayor and city council representatives as the city gears up for the upcoming April 2 election.

The Craig Press reported in January that the Moffat County Clerk and Recorder's office would likely not be able to conduct the election due to a lack of training, a development that left city officials scrambling to contract election services.

City and county officials weren't sure if the county's new clerk and recorder would complete specialized elections training in time to conduct the April 2 election, but in February, the Colorado secretary of state helped provide Moffat County with the election services it needed.

During a special meeting Feb. 7, the Craig City Council finalized an emergency ordinance to hold the April 2 municipal election.

According to Moffat County's Chief Deputy Clerk and Recorder Debbie Winder, ballots will be mailed to almost 5,000 Craig residents on or about March 11. Those ballots can be mailed back or dropped off at a ballot box at the Moffat County Courthouse beginning the first day of early voting March 25. Ballots may be returned directly to the clerk and recorder’s office during normal business hours until Saturday, March 30. All mail-in ballots are due to be mailed in or delivered to by 7 p.m. Election Day, according to Winder.

"Most people fill in their mail-in ballot and send it. It's really easy," said Craig City Attorney Sherman Romney of the mail-in ballots. "I think there's more voter participation that way."

The election will fill three council seats opened by Joe Bird, who hit his term limit; Derek Duran, who decided not to run again; and Jarrod Ogden — who is challenging incumbent Craig Mayor John Ponikvar.

According to City Clerk Liz White, six candidates will be on the April 2 ballot for city council — Paul James, Eric Simo, Joshua Veenstra, Steven Mazzuca, Brian MacKenzie, and Stephen Tucker.

But only three seats are open, meaning voters will have some choices to make.

“Everyone (voters) will fill in three spots out of those six, and the top vote-getters will win the seats,” Romney said in a January interview.

The new council will have to tackle several issues facing Craig in the coming years, including an impending 2020 deadline to meet changing water quality requirements, several economic development initiatives, and improving internet infrastructure.

To register to vote in the municipal election or any election in Colorado, visit govotecolorado.com.