Craig City Council election: Hess to challenge Ogden for mayor; 8 candidates for 4 council seats
With four City Council seats up for election, as well as the mayor’s seat, a total of 10 candidates will vie for the right to serve as Craig’s elected officials.
Current councilmember Ryan Hess will challenge incumbent Jarrod Ogden for the mayor’s seat.
Eight candidates, including only two incumbents, will run for the four council seats. Craig’s city council does not have districts, and is non-partisan, meaning residents from any part of the city and irrespective of political party are able to run for the positions. The top four vote-getters will win the seats.
The eight City Council candidates are incumbents Chris Nichols and David Bruce Cummings, and newcomers Jeremiah Beaudin, Parrish Terry, John A. Alcedo, Jesse James Jackson, Katie Blankenbaker-Johnston and Sean Hovorka.
Councilmember Andrea Camp is not running for re-election.
That means, combined with Hess running for mayor instead of his own council seat, that a minimum of two new councilmembers will be elected in November.
Councilmembers Paul James and Steve Mazzuca will remain on the council at least another two years, with their terms not up until 2023.
The 2021 coordinated election ends Nov. 2.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Craig City Council election: Hess to challenge Ogden for mayor; 8 candidates for 4 council seats
With four City Council seats up for election, as well as the mayor’s seat, a total of 10 candidates will vie for the right to serve as Craig’s elected officials.