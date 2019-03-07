 Craig city attorney may get a new contract at Monday’s meeting | CraigDailyPress.com

Craig city attorney may get a new contract at Monday’s meeting

Craig Press report
Sasha Nelson/staff

Sherman Romney, Craig's city attorney

The Craig City Council will decide whether to lower Trapper Mine’s state coal royalty rate and whether to approve an employment agreement for Sherman Romney, Craig’s city attorney.

See the attached agenda below for more information.