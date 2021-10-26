City Council Q&A: Parrish Terry

Council Chambers at City Hall.

City of Craig

Seven men are running for four open seats on Craig’s city council.

We asked each to respond to a few questions about their thoughts for the future of Craig, should they be elected to one of the seats.

Parrish Terry, a pastor and snack distributor, is running for public office for the first time. Here are his answers:

Craig Press: What are your three top priorities if you’re elected to council?

For one, we must play for the future, five to seven years out. The government should be for the people by the people, we need more involvement from the people of Craig. I hope to be able to encourage more people to show up for Council meetings to give us the direction they want. Last but not least, we have to address the housing issue.

CP: How would you describe the ideal role of local government?

Local government’s role would involve police, fire, garbage disposal and the like. Local government should also look at what is hindering the growth of local businesses and remove those obstacles if possible.

CP: What is the most important issue for Craig to tackle in the next two to four years, and how would you address it if elected?

Obviously the potential closing of the power plant and the coal mines in the region are the most important issues facing Craig. We must begin to budget and plan for the future. Hope and believe for the best but plan for the worst. Make the budget as lean as possible, while also building up revenue for the future.

CP: What steps will you take to make your time in office representative of the people who elected you?

Presently I am trying to build up a database that would allow me to communicate to people who elected me of current issues the city council is facing and getting their feedback through this communication. I also am making myself available to anyone by giving them my personal phone number and setting up meetings with anyone who has concerns.

CP: Why are you the right person to sit on the council at this time in Craig’s history?

Since I moved to Craig in 2001, I have heard how conservative this area is, but I see a change that is leaning progressive. I believe it is time to stop even the smallest progressive move and move Craig back to common sense conservatism.