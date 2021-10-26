City Council Q&A: Jesse Jackson

City Hall in downtown Craig.



Seven men are running for four open seats on Craig’s city council.

We asked each to respond to a few questions about their thoughts for the future of Craig, should they be elected to one of the seats.

Jesse Jackson works at Trapper Mine, grew up in Craig, and is running for public office for the first time. Here are his answers:

Craig Press: What are your three top priorities if you’re elected to council?

Jesse Jackson: The No. 1 priority is public safety. I want our town to be safer than when I entered office.

The No. 2 priority is accountability. I want all departments to be efficient and accountable.

The No. 3 priority is sustainable growth. Building our economy, making us strong enough to maintain this great community.

CP: How would you describe the ideal role of local government?

Jackson: I think my role as an elected official is to maintain my integrity. Be one voice of the community. Make decisions based on factual research, while following the laws that govern us.

CP: What is the most important issue for Craig to tackle in the next two to four years, and how would you address it if elected?

Jackson: The next few years will bring many challenges with the pending closures of coal-fired power plants and mines. How we effectively move forward with these losses is important. I think building a strong foundation through public safety, great schools and affordable housing. Will continue to make Craig a great place to raise a family and call home.

CP: What steps will you take to make your time in office representative of the people who elected you?

Jackson: If I’m elected to represent Craig, I plan to do my best in making decisions to maintain and grow our economy. Listen to the people. Make decisions that I can be proud of.

CP: Why are you the right person to sit on the council at this time in Craig’s history?

Jackson: I’m a devoted local with many experiences. I’ve committed my time coaching local youth for many years. Now I hope to show my dedication towards our local government. I feel family is very important. I will push to bring our community together.