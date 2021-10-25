City Council candidate Q&A: John Alcedo

Candidates for Craig city council, from left, John Alcedo, Jesse Jackson, Bruce Cummings, Parrish Terry, Sean Hovorka and Chris Nichols, listen to the moderator at the Craig Press candidate forum Monday evening.

Sheli Steele / Craig Press

Seven men are running for four open seats on Craig’s city council.

We asked each to respond to a few questions about their thoughts for the future of Craig, should they be elected to one of the seats.

John Alcedo, a newcomer to the area who has spent many years vacationing in the region, is running for political office for the first time. Here are his answers.

Craig Press: What are your three top priorities if you’re elected to council?

John Alcedo: I think the top three priorities for council are: Fiscal responsibility, recreation development and how to best deal with the mines and power plant closing.

CP: How would you describe the ideal role of local government?

Alcedo: To be responsive to our constituents by being accessible and representing or facilitating the will of the people and at the same time running the city in best interest of it’s citizens.

CP: What is the most important issue for Craig to tackle in the next two to four years, and how would you address it if elected?

Alcedo: The most important issue for Craig in the next two to four years is to promote population and job growth. I think this can achieved through a public relations campaign promoting Craig, researching what other towns are doing to promote themselves, as well as making sure we provide the infrastructure and city improvement programs to better provide for the quality of life for Craig citizens.

CP: What steps will you take to make your time in office representative of the people who elected you?

Alcedo: I will be involved and learn how our municipality works and be dedicated to the interests of the citizens and the community as a whole.

CP: Why are you the right person to sit on the council at this time in Craig’s history?

Alcedo: I think I’m a good candidate for council because as relatively new resident I bring a fresh perspective.