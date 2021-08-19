AP: Boebert failed to disclose husband’s earnings

Rep. Lauren Boebert shakes hands with a constituent at her Craig campaign rally on Tuesday night.

Billy Schuerman / For the Craig Press

Western Colorado’s U.S. Congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, did not report that her husband Jayson made $478,000 consulting for an energy firm until she filed her financial disclosure forms this week, according to reporting by the Associated Press .

Boebert did not report these earnings during the election for the District 3 seat, and ethics and campaign finance laws require that candidates disclose earnings from immediate family members and large investments. In paperwork filed with the House of Representatives on Tuesday, her husband received income from “Terra Energy Productions” in 2019, as well, earning $460,000.

“Mr. Boebert has worked in energy production for 18 years and has had Boebert Consulting since 2012,” Ben Stout, the congresswoman’s deputy chief of staff, said to the AP in an email. “For any other questions regarding the congresswoman’s finances, I’d refer you to the disclosure she filed.”

In her previous filing, Rep. Boebert reported income as coming from her restaurant in Rifle and an affiliated smokehouse. Boebert also listed “Boebert Consulting — spouse” on the candidate form, but listed her husband’s income source as “N/A,” according to the AP.

Rep. Boebert made headlines after beating incumbent Scott Tipton for the District 3 seat, ending his run for a sixth term. Since then, she has become an outspoken, controversial figure in Congress.

Last week, Rep. Boebert visited Craig to discuss various issues impacting Moffat County, including the future shutdowns of local coal and energy plants. At that rally, Boebert said she is still fighting against the closures despite other state government plans to move forward with the transition, including millions of dollars in more state funding being pumped in to help coal miners transition out of the industry.