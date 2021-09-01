Polis adds Moffat County to mudslide disaster declaration

Gov. Jared Polis added Moffat County to its list of counties under Executive Order D 2021 127 declaring a disaster emergency due to burn scar flooding, mudslides and rockslides. In total, Moffat joins seven other counties in the governor’s order: Garfield, Larimer, Eagle, Grand, Routt, Rio Blanco and Pitkin.

This means Moffat County will be included in various recovery efforts as a result of the I-70 closures after mudslides covered much of the interstate in Glenwood Canyon in July. Polis wrote that state highways in Moffat County and other counties surrounding I-70 are not designed for the current capacity of traffic they are seeing.

“Local law enforcement resources are working at capacity to ensure the safety of the traveling public, and local services, including emergency services and communications systems, are stressed with increased demands, in some cases creating the risk that calls for emergency assistance will not be completed,” Polis wrote.

Directly after I-70’s closure, Craig experienced an influx of traffic from large semi-trucks and travelers looking to detour away from the Glenwood Canyon closures.

“CDOT crews are working tirelessly to clear debris and repair the roadway to restore the regular flow of food, fuel, and other products, provide safe travel conditions for the public, and reduce the economic impact to the affected area, State, and nation,” Polis wrote. “By temporarily suspending certain procurement statutes, the State can facilitate a swift response and recovery effort and restore public safety while minimizing impacts from burn scar flooding, mudslides, and rockslides,” Polis wrote.

The emergency declaration will expire 30 days from today unless extended further by the governor.