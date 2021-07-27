Policy groups engage Moffat County on the issue of wolf reintroduction

Wolves are coming back to Colorado slowly, as a ballot measure approved the gray wolf's reintroduction to the state.

Courtesy photo

Monday, a group from the Keystone Policy Center and the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission visited Craig to discuss plans for wolf reintroduction. The reintroduction, approved by Colorado voters last November, could happen in the area within the next couple of years.

Residents of the area were invited to visit various stations set up at Moffat County High School to learn more about Proposition 114.

According to the ballot initiative, CPW is directed to “develop a plan to reintroduce and manage gray wolves in Colorado no later than December 31, 2023, on designated lands west of the Continental Divide; hold statewide hearings about scientific, economic, and social considerations; periodically obtain public input to update the plan; and use state funds to assist livestock owners in preventing conflicts with gray wolves and pay fair compensation for livestock losses.”

The last known resident wolves in Colorado were in the 1940s — until a couple migrated to northern Colorado had a litter of pups in 2021. In January 2020, CPW confirmed the presence of at least six wolves in northern Moffat County.

“Most dispersal into Colorado is believed to have originated from the Greater Yellowstone Area, which is part of the Northern Rocky Mountain gray wolf population,” the CPW said in a statement. “However, it is often difficult to determine a dispersing animal’s specific point of origin with certainty as only a small portion of the Northern Rocky Mountain gray wolf population is marked or fitted with telemetry collars.”

Residents who missed Monday’s meeting and are interested in learning more about the reintroduction of wolves in Moffat County, including those who have opinions and thoughts they’d like to share with the commission, are invited to visit the commission’s website, http://www.wolfengagementco.org .