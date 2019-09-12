Police work hit-and-run crash on Green Street: On the Record — Sept. 11

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Sept. 11

7:16 a.m. At the Recycle Center, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

9:41 a.m. Police in Craig responded a redacted call.

9:42 a.m. Police in Craig responded to an assault call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible sex crime.

1:58 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call.

2:18 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a sex crime call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible sex crime.

3:42 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call.

4:18 p.m. On the 1000 block of Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a burglary call. Craig police said a caller reported items were stolen from their shed, so police continue to investigate.

7:51 p.m. Near the intersection of Yampa Avenue and Hurricane Wash, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

8:05 p.m. Near the intersection of Green Street and West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call with injuries.

9:08 p.m. Near the intersection of East Fourth Street and Rose Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

10:05 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a redacted call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 53 calls for service Wednesday.

Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties, the Craig Police Department was unable to access some of the above calls and their descriptions.

