Police: Walmart shoplifter jailed on paraphernalia charges

Police say they caught a Craig man shoplifting at Walmart while he was out on two felony bonds.

Roscoe Lee Lofton, 40, was arrested Oct. 7 and officially charged by the District Attorney’s office Oct. 9 with two counts of felony violation of bail bond conditions, and misdemeanor charges of violation of a protection order, theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to an arrest affidavit compiled by Craig Police Department Officer Grant Laehr, on Oct. 7, CPD responded to the Walmart in Craig about 6:30 p.m. after an asset protection agent reported Lofton was attempting to steal a jump start kit for a vehicle.

Police soon made contact with Lofton as he was seated in his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot.

“I told him that he was seen stealing a jump start kit,” police said in the affidavit. “Just to his right, I observed some leads used to jump start a car battery. They appeared to be new. I pointed them out to Roscoe, and he grabbed them and attempted to conceal them in the back seat behind the center console.”

Lofton was asked to step out of his vehicle so police could do a pat-down. Police said they didn’t find anything illegal on Lofton’s person, but they did retrieve the alleged stolen property from Lofton’s vehicle.

“I collected the jump start leads from the vehicle,” police said. “They appeared to be new and still had the protective plastic on the LCD screen. Roscoe still denied any theft.”

Police soon met with the asset protection agent at Walmart, who told police he followed Lofton into the bathroom where he was able to recover the opened packaging from a jump start kit.

“I observed the packaging to be for the leads I had already recovered,” police said in the affidavit. “However the battery pack was still missing.”

When police returned to Lofton to further question him, Lofton still denied the theft. Eventually police were able to get into Lofton’s locked vehicle where the affidavit said they retrieved the missing battery pack to the jump start kit from the center console.

However, the search of Lofton’s vehicle yielded still more.

“Also in the center console, I observed a baggie of green leafy substance that I recognized to be marijuana, and a used syringe,” police said.

Police kept searching the vehicle and say they found more illegal items.

“We searched Roscoe’s vehicle for further evidence of the drug possession and restraining order violation,” the affidavit said. “In a tub in the back seat, we located a hip pack with multiple used and unused syringes inside.”

Police also confirmed Lofton was free on felony bond in two outstanding Moffat County cases.

In one of those cases, Lofton is accused of trying to run over his ex-lover with a vehicle after a breakup.

Lofton was booked into the Moffat County Jail Oct. 7 and issued a $1,000 cash or surety bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 15 at 8:30 a.m.