Police: Victim found two naked men inside Craig home

A homeowner in Craig told police they found a surprise Sunday when they caught two naked men — one of them a former lover, the other underage — inside their home.

Martin Adren Calzadillas, 27, was arrested Oct. 20 on a felony charge of first-degree criminal trespass.

According to a warrantless arrest affidavit, police in Craig responded about 6:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 500 block of McCoy Street to find two men still inside the house.

Courtesy Photo

“Upon approaching the front door to go inside, I saw a male by the front door of the residence who I recognized as Martin, who I know from living in Craig,” police said in the affidavit. “I told Martin to come out of the house and Martin complied… There was also another male by the door who I also asked out of the residence and detained.”

While speaking to Calzadillas, police realized because the other underage male “was only wearing a towel on his lower half, I removed the handcuffs from him so that he could hold the towel to cover up.”

Once the youngster was no longer in the nude, police said he told them he was there for a party and had several drinks of alcohol the night before until he “fell asleep because he was tired and woke up to (the victim) saying that she was calling the cops,” according to the affidavit.

The juvenile suspect stated the victim was screaming and the suspect felt that they “shouldn’t be in this position.”

Police realized quickly they would have to call the juvenile suspect’s parents.

Police turned to the victim to find out what happened.

“(The victim) expressed that he (Martin) comes over whenever he wants and she often has to tell Martin that he cannot be coming to her house,” police said in the affidavit. “(The victim) told me that Martin used to live there with her when they were together.”

The victim told police that Calzadillas did not have permission to be at her home that weekend and that they had broken up about six months ago.

When police confronted Calzadillas about being in his ex-lover’s home, the affidavit said he told them he was at another party and often comes by when the victim messages him, so he “was just going to sleep there because it was cold and then call a taxi in the morning.”

When it came to the underage person in nothing but a towel, Calzadillas told police he had no idea.

“Martin claimed that he did not know how the other guy… got there,” according to the affidavit.

Calzadillas also told police he was still legally married to the victim.

When police asked the victim if they had asked Calzadillas to come over, the affidavit said the victim told police “that Martin did not have permission to be over at the house nor did they have any plans allowing Martin to come over. When I asked (the victim) if (they) ever invited Martin over via text or verbally, (the victim) said that she did not and that there was no conversation about Martin coming over to (the) house at all.”

Calzadillas was issued a $5,000 bond, which he posted to secure his release Oct. 20. He was formally arraigned by the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office Oct. 21 on one count of first-degree criminal trespass.

His next court appearance is scheduled for at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Moffat County Courthouse.