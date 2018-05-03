Police vehicle spray painted: On the record May 2

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, May 2



7:06 a.m. Near the intersection of West Ninth and Ranney streets, officers investigated a patrol vehicle that had been vandalized with spray paint. There are no suspects at this time. Officers are investigating the incident.



7:29 a.m. Near the intersection of West Seventh and Ranney streets, officers investigated a report of suspicious people. Two men were hanging around an alley near an abandoned building.



8:44 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of domestic violence.

8:58 a.m. On the 600 block of Westridge Road, officers are investigating suspected child abuse after a toddler was found without a parent at a place he or she should not have been.



9:03 a.m. On the 400 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report from a Craig resident who said a caller had threatened him over the phone.

1:21 p.m. In Craig, officers are investigating reports of an assault.



2:29 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash between a black pickup truck and a Ford Focus. The crash caused damage, but no injuries were reported.

3:57 p.m. On the 1900 block of Frontier Driver, officers investigated reports of harassment.

4:02 p.m. On the 1900 block of West Second Street, officers responded to reports that a bicycle and a dog collar with tags had been found. The dog collar was returned to the pet owner, who did not own the bike. The bike was taken to the Public Safety Center.

6:18 p.m. At Baker Drive Park, officers responded to reports of an abandoned vehicle, a silver Audi without a license plate. The vehicle will be towed as abandoned.

10:33 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated reports of domestic violence.