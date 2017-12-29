Police trying to identify man suspected of trying to burglarize BBQ restaurant in Steamboat

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs Police Department is looking for a man who is suspected of attempting to burglarize a downtown restaurant early Friday morning.

Police Commander Annette Dopplick said the owner of Double Z Bar and BBQ on Yampa Street encountered a man carrying a crowbar inside the restaurant just after 7 a.m. Friday morning.

The burglary suspect reportedly came up with a false story about being a maintenance worker before fleeing on foot toward Little Toots Park.

The business owner was not injured during the encounter.

"The thief had prepared some things 'to go' as it were but abandoned them upon fleeing," Dopplick said. "The owner does not think he got away with anything of value but is still checking."

Police described the suspect as an approximately 25-year-old Caucasian male standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 180 to 190 pounds.

The suspect, who does not have facial hair, was reportedly wearing metal frame prescription glasses, a darker color front-zip jacket with white embroidery suggestive of a uniform, a beanie-style knit hat and dark pants. He also has a 6-inch long tattoo on his left forearm.

Routt County Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to the identification of the suspect.

Anyone with information can call 970-870-6226 or text NABM followed by your tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

Tipsters can also call the police department directly at 970-879-4344.

