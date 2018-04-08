Police to recognize officers at Craig City Council meeting
April 8, 2018
CRAIG — The Craig Police Department will recognize two officers during City Council's regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Craig City Hall, 300 W. Fourth St. One officer will be presented with the Life Saving award, and a new officer will be sworn in.
Other items on the agenda include the following:
- Council will hold an executive session to discuss personnel matters related to former City Manager Mike Foreman and receive advice from City Attorney Sherman Romney regarding specific legal questions.
- Council will receive an update about drainage and curb repairs to certain streets in the Woodbury Subdivision. Council will also consider Ordinance 1075, which would allocate money to repair the problem streets.
- Dave Ulrich, superintendent of the Moffat County School District, will discuss a possible partnership with the city on a school building.
- Council will consider a resolution, which sets fees and penalties for the implementation and collection of the city sales tax to will be implemented in July.
- Council will award several bids and spending authorizations, including the purchase of a pneumatic tire roller compactor, repairs to the roof of the Center of Craig, repairs of a water treatment pump, repairs of a wastewater pump and design of state-mandated upgrades to the city water treatment system.
- Council will consider a resolution appropriating additional funds for the year.
- Council will consider a renewal of Popular Bar's liquor license.