Police, sheriff’s office make arrest at courthouse: On the Record — May 21

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, May 21



1:00 p.m. On the 700 block of Country Club Drive, police in Craig responded to a liquor/tobacco violation. A juvenile was issued a citation on a charge of possession of tobacco.

4:40 p.m. On the 200 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Officers they assisted Moffat County Sheriff’s Office in a warrant arrest at the Moffat County Courthouse.

4:51 p.m. Near U.S. Highway 40 westbound, police in Craig responded to a drunk driver call. A caller reported a possible drunk driver coming into Craig westbound, but police were unable to locate a suspect.

5:27 p.m. Near the intersection of East Victory Way and Stock Drive, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Officers issued a driver a citation on a charge of driving while license suspended.

9:40 p.m. Near the intersection of West Third Street and Mack Lane, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. A driver was issued a citation for a traffic violation.

11:37 p.m. At City Park, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. Officers issued a verbal warning to a resident for being in the park after hours.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 41 calls for service on Monday.

