Police seek person of interest in abduction of 12-year-old Grand Junction girl

47-year-old Jody Haskin , left, was named as a person of interest in the suspected kidnapping of 12-year-old Raeanna Rosencrans, right.

Police have identified 47-year-old Jody Haskin as a person of interest in the suspected kidnapping of a 12-year-old Grand Junction girl yesterday.

Raeanna Rosencrans, a student at Grand Mesa Middle School who is described as "developmentally delayed but high functioning,” was last seen at about 3 p.m. after exiting her school bus near D½ Road and Larry’s Meadow Drive. Raenna was walking home from the bus with a friend when they were approached by a man who called Raeanna by name. Raeanna got into the man's car, apparently willingly.

Police announced this morning that that Haskin, a registered sex offender and Raeanna's stepfather, is considered "a strong person of interest in this case," and are attempting to find him.

Haskin is a white male, about 6 feet and 215 pounds, balding with brown eyes and glasses, the department said.

Despite his relation to Raeanna, Haskin has no parental rights to her. He is a registered sex offender, and currently has a warrant for his arrest for sex assault on a child out of the Grand Junction Police Department.

