Police searching for suspect in murder of Kremmling man

Police are looking for the suspect in the murder of a Kremmling man who was killed Friday in Denver.

On Tuesday, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified Nathan McBride, 42, as the victim and reported he died from blunt force trauma. McBride’s body was found at the Super 8 Motel in Denver. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nathan McBride, 42, was identified on Tuesday as the victim of a homicide in Denver that occurred on Friday.

Police are looking for Michael Harrison, 51, in connection with McBride’s death. Harrison was last known to drive a 2002 silver Mercedes convertible with Florida license plates.

Local efforts to help McBride’s family are underway, including a fundraising night at The Dean West set for 5 p.m. Oct. 29 featuring a keg from Grand Adventures Brewing and a spaghetti dinner from 9 & 40 Diner.

All proceeds from the keg and dinner will go to Brenda Helton, McBride’s mother, as well as 20% of the sales from the bar at The Dean West, according to owner Jon Harvey.

“She’s one of our locals, I see her almost every day,” Harvey said. “We’re just trying to build a fundraiser for her so she can actually bury her son.”

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help McBride’s family cover the expenses of his funeral.

Services for McBride will be Sunday at the CSU Extension Hall in Kremmling with a potluck dinner. Time and other details are forthcoming.