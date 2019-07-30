Police searching for man who escaped CAPS: On the Record — July 25 to 29

Craig Police Department

Thursday, July 25

7:53 a.m. Near the intersection of East Victory Way and East First Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries and a citation was issued to at least one party.

11:30 a.m. At the Bear Creek Animal Shelter, police in Craig responded to a property found/recovered call. Craig police said they responded to a local animal shelter and continue to investigate.

12:47 p.m. On the 700 block of Country Club Drive, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Craig police said they issued a citation in regard to a previous accident in the Rose Street area.

4:16 p.m. At Craig City Park, police in Craig responded to a reported drunk driver call. A caller reported a driver possible mixing a drink in their vehicle. Police responded to the area but were unable to locate a suspect.

6:33 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said they investigated a possible theft at a local grocery store.

8:17 p.m. Near the intersection of West Fourth Street and Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. Craig police said they arrested a 26-year-old Craig man on a Moffat County warrant.

9:53 p.m. On the 800 block of Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. Craig police said no additional information was available Tuesday.

11:03 p.m. Near the intersection of West Fourth Street and Taylor Street, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. Craig police said they arrested a 29-year-old Hayden man on an outside warrant.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 52 calls for service Wednesday.

Friday, July 26

4:01 a.m. On the 400 block of Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to an escape call. A 25-year-old Routt County man escaped from CAPS, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

4:45 a.m. At the Moffat County Courthouse, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they arrested a 37-year-old Craig man on a local warrant.

8:36 a.m. On the 2000 block of Baker Drive, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call. Craig police said they issued a show cause order to a Craig resident. Craig police responded to at least six other civil problem calls Friday.

12:57 p.m. On the 800 block of Steele Street, police in Craig responded to a drug violation/incident. Craig police said they received a tip from a Craig resident about possible drug illegal drug activity.

3:04 p.m. Near the intersection of East Fourth Street and Tucker Street, police in Craig responded to a parking complaint call. Craig police said they red tagged a vehicle for removal.

10:26 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said they mediated a domestic dispute between two Craig residents.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 75 calls for service Friday.

Saturday, July 27

12:14 a.m. At J.W. Snack’s, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. Craig police said they broke up a fight in the parking lot.

12:29 a.m. Near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they assisted Colorado State Patrol in an ongoing investigation.

5:29 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said they arrested a 50-year-old Craig man on charges of false reporting and domestic violence.

4:46 p.m. Near the intersection of Van Dorn and Hudak Circle, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call. Craig police said they investigated a hit and run crash.

10:52 p.m. At J.W. Snack’s, police in Craig responded to a disturbance call. Craig police said a 23-year-old Craig man was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 50 calls for service Saturday.

Sunday, July 28

10:12 a.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said they investigated a possible theft of a bicycle from a backyard.

1:36 p.m. Near the intersection of Mack Lane and Industrial Avenue, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they issued a verbal warning on a traffic stop.

5:14 p.m. On the 3000 block of Juniper Place, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. Craig police said no additional information was available Tuesday.

6:19 p.m. Near the intersection of Taco Bell and U.S. Highway 40 westbound, police in Craig responded to a drunk driver call. A caller reported a possible domestic dispute.

6:36 p.m. On the 3000 block of Douglas Street, police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said they responded to the local Taco Bell to find a domestic dispute and arrested a 26-year-old Craig man. He was arrested on a felony charge of second-degree assault and misdemeanor charges of third-degree assault, driving under the influence, driving under restraint, and domestic violence.

9:54 p.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a drug violation/incident. A caller gave police a tip about possible illegal drug activity.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 39 calls for service Sunday.

Monday, July 29

3:02 a.m. At Deer Park Inn, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. Craig police said they were unable to locate any suspicious activity.

7:10 a.m. On the 900 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call. A caller requested a civil standby to retrieve some property.

10:38 a.m. Near the intersection of Country Club Drive and Country Club Heights, Craig community service officers responded to an abandoned vehicle call. A community service officer red-tagged a vehicle for removal.

1:12 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to a burglary call. Craig police said they responded to a noise complaint, but could not make contact with any residents.

4:18 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said they issued a trespass notice to a resident after a possible attempted theft.

9:17 p.m. On the 600 block of Hockett Drive, police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said no additional information was available Tuesday.

9:27 p.m. On the 700 block of Tucker Street, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. Craig police said they were unable to locate any suspects.

11:37 p.m. On the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they issued a citation to a driver.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 61 calls for service Monday.