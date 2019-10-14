Police searching for driver who fled traffic stop: On the Record — Oct. 10

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Oct. 10

12:47 a.m. Behind the Moffat County Courthouse, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they attempted to stop a driver, but the driver fled and police were unable to locate. Police said they continue to investigate.

2:22 p.m. On the 300 block of School Street, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said they red-tagged a camper trailer for removal.

2:54 p.m. At the Craig Hotel, police in Craig responded to an abandoned vehicle call. Craig police said another camper was red-tagged for removal.

3:17 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a sex crime call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible sex crime.

6:01 p.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries.

6:15 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. A person was trespassed from the property after setting off an anti-theft alarm.

7:14 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A caller reported a suspicious male party in the store who left before police could arrive and investigate.

10:13 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a Safe 2 Tell call. A 30-year-old Craig woman was arrested on a charge of crime of violation of a protection order.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 36 calls for service Thursday.