Police say woman choked man in headlock during domestic violence incident

The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Craig woman Monday on felony assault and misdemeanor child abuse charges.

Maria Magdelena Camago-Gonzalez, 27, was arrested on Dec. 16 on a felony charge of second degree assault and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and two counts of child abuse.

According to an arrest affidavit compiled by Deputy M. Frick, police responded to a home in Craig after Camago-Gonzalez called police and told them she had been in an argument with a family member at the home.

Maria Magdalena Camargo-Gonzalez

Courtesy Photo

When they arrived, police interviewed Camago-Gonzalez who told them she had hit the family member and wrapped her arm around the family member’s neck and began to squeeze them until their daughter came into the room and “came out crying,” according to the affidavit.

Camago-Gonzalez and the family member have been married about 10 years.

When police interviewed the victim, they said they noticed the victim’s eyes were bloodshot and contained petechiae, or blood in the white areas of the eye. Police said in the affidavit the victim told them they never hit Camago-Gonzalez back during the altercation and didn’t lose consciousness during the choking part of the alleged attack. Police did notice the victim’s cheek was swollen, which the victim said in the affidavit happened after “Maria hit (the victim) in the face with her shoes.”

Police spoke with at least one juvenile in the home who told police their sibling was with them watching the shoe-flying fight between Camago-Gonzalez and the victim.

Camago-Gonzalez denied being under the influence of controlled substances or alcohol, but told police “she had been feeling depressed lately and didn’t feel like herself,” and “didn’t feel like she was “physically there,”” during the alleged attack, according to the affidavit.

Camago-Gonzalez was booked into the Moffat County Jail Tuesday, Dec. 17 and issued a $2,000 public recognizance bond, which she posted the same day. She is scheduled to appear in Moffat County Courtroom 2M Jan. 14 at 8:30 a.m.