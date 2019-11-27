Police say man was in a funk during jealous brawl

A Wyoming man is facing felony assault and burglary charges in what police described as a jealous ex-lover’s feud.

Xavier Martin Funk, 30, of Green River, Wyo. was arrested Nov. 5 on felony charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree assault, and misdemeanor charges of third-degree assault, violation of a restraining order, resisting arrest, and obstructing a peace officer, firefighter, EMS provider, or rescue specialist.

According to an arrest affidavit compiled by Craig Police Department Officer Will Roland, police in Craig responded to a home on Douglass Street to find at least one victim “covered in blood on his face, arms, chest, and legs.”

Once police interviewed the victims, the affidavit said they told police Funk “pushed his way into the residence after being asked to leave…started punching (a victim).”

Xavier Martin Funk, 30, of Green River, Wyo. was arrested Nov. 5 on felony charges of second-degree burglary second-degree burglary, second degree assault, and misdemeanor charges of third degree assault, violation of a restraining order, resisting arrest, and obstructing a peace officer, firefighter, EMS provider, or rescue specialist.

Courtesy Photo

The victims told police they had been dating and have been living together at the address for approximately one year. The female victim told police she and Funk are still technically married and have a child together, but Funk does not live at the address in Craig.

Police said Funk struck the male victim multiple times before the male victim wrestled Funk to the ground.

Once police found Funk inside the home, they said he was less than cooperative.

“While handcuffing Xavier, he physically pulled away and resisted being handcuffed,” the affidavit said. “Xavier had to be physically restrained in order to handcuff him while he was not complying with commands. Xavier had a laceration on his forehead, a puncture wound on his right shoulder, a cut on his right hand, and a bloody mouth. Xavier was also covered in blood similar to (the victim).”

Apparently Funk had a few drinks.

“While in contact with Xavier, I could smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him as he spoke,” police said. “Xavier was slurring his words and later admitted to drinking some beers and taking a “shot.””

Police later confirmed Funk was the restrained party on at least two active restraining orders preventing him from possessing or consuming alcohol.

Police said both Funk and his alleged victim were taken to the hospital via ambulance. It was there Funk apparently added on to his already serious charges.

“While receiving medical treatment, Xavier was unhandcuffed,” police said. While a hospital employee was treating Xavier, he sat up abruptly and started swinging punches towards (police) and the hospital employee.”

Funk was booked into the Moffat County Jail Nov. 5 and later posted a $1,000 cash/surety bond to secure his release Nov. 11. Funk is set to appear Dec. 3 at 1:15 p.m. in Moffat County courtroom 2M.