Police say Craig woman used keys in felony assault

A Craig woman is accused of a pre-Halloween stabbing — impaling her lover through the hand with a truck key as they tried to protect their face.

Kimberly Dawn Bugay, 55, was arrested Oct. 26 on a felony charge of second-degree assault and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and criminal mischief.

According to a warrantless arrest affidavit compiled by Craig Police Department Officer Gonzales, police in Craig met with the alleged victim to find visible injuries on their face and hand.

“(The victim) estimated that Kimberly hit him at least 50-60 times,” the affidavit said, adding that that “the incident went on for about 30 minutes” before Bugay left.

Kimberly Dawn Bugay

Police said the victim had numerous, visible injuries.

“The lip injury which (the victim) had appeared to be a new injury and it appeared consistent with being punched which is what (the victim) said Kimberly did,” police said in the affidavit. “The injury to (the victim’s) left hand was also a new injury and it appeared that (the victim) was stabbed with an object which penetrated completely through (their) hand. This injury was also consistent with what (the victim) told me regarding Kimberly punching (them) while she had the key between her knuckles and with the injury to (their) head from (them) trying to block the punch…”

The victim advised police they’ve been in an intimate relationship off and on for more than a decade, but were trying to work things out recently because they “thought she was doing better.”

The victim told police the fight started when Bugay accused the victim of stealing from her, but that they “did not know why Kimberly was alleging this and that (they) did not take anything from Kimberly,” according to the affidavit.

The victim soon took police to an apartment in Craig where the alleged assault took place and showed them damage to their front door caused by Bugay.

“The damage to the door was consistent with it being kicked,” police said in the affidavit.

As police were wrapping up their investigation of the apartment, Bugay appeared at the apartment.

Bugay denied multiple times she assaulted the victim and claimed the victim assaulted her.

“Kimberly later told me again that (the victim) shoved her against the wall and also shoved her head against the wall,” police said in the affidavit. “Again, I did not see any injuries on Kimberly’s head. I asked Kimberly to pull her hair back so that I could look at Kimberly’s head for sings of injury. Kimberly did not have any visible injuries but said that her left hand hurt, but she did not specify from what.”

Police booked Bugay into the Moffat County Jail about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. She posted a $4,000 bond and was released a few days later, Oct. 28.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 12.