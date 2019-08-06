Police respond to multiple weekend theft calls: On the Record — Aug. 1-5

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Aug. 1

1:11 a.m. Near the intersection of East Eighth Street and Russell Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

4:44 a.m. Police in Craig responded to an agency assist call.

6:58 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a sex crime call.

10:48 a.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a fraud call.

2:04 p.m. On the 500 block of McCoy Avenue, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

2:21 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call.

7:11 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a complaint call.

10:24 p.m. At the Timberglen Apartments, police in Craig responded to a trespass call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 58 calls for service Thursday.

Friday, Aug. 2

10:05 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call.

11:31 a.m. On the 1000 block of Schrader Avenue, police in Craig responded to a property lost call.

12:10 p.m. Near the intersection of East Victory Way and Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

12:16 p.m. On the 500 block of Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint.

12:21 p.m. On the 1000 block of Heather Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

12:32 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call.

3:42 p.m. On the 800 block of Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to a criminal mischief call.

3:44 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call.

5:16 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

8:47 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 58 calls for service Friday.

Saturday, Aug. 3

2:22 a.m. At Loaf ‘N Jug, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

11:32 a.m. At the East Kum & Go, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

11:39 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a fraud call.

1:49 p.m. On the 200 block of Colorado State Highway 13, police in Craig responded to a complaint call.

2:48 p.m. On the 700 block of Colorado Street, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call.

3:47 p.m. At the Moffat County Fairgrounds, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call.

4:56 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

5:20 p.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to an assault call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 42 calls for service Saturday.

Sunday, Aug. 4

9:44 a.m. On the 1000 block of Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call.

2:32 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a property found/recovered call.

4:16 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a trespass call.

7:49 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

10:03 p.m. Near the intersection of West Ninth Street and Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call.

10:37 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a criminal mischief call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 46 calls for service Sunday.

Monday, Aug. 5

2:32 a.m. On the 2000 block of Pine Ridge Drive, police in Craig responded to a suspicious vehicle/person/article call.

9:37 a.m. On the 700 block of Taylor Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

9:42 a.m. On the 700 block of Hospital Loop, police in Craig responded to an assault call.

1:07 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to an injury crash call.

4:05 p.m. Near the intersection of Colorado State Highway 13 and Power Plant Road northbound, police in Craig responded to a reported drunk driver.

5:06 p.m. On the 600 block of Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a disturbance call.

7:44 p.m. On the 1000 block of North Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

7:53 p.m. On the 600 block of Riford Road, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

10:39 p.m. On the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, police in Craig responded to an assault call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 34 calls for service Monday.