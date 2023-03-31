Police respond to incident at or near Moffat County Government Building
There has been a large-scale police response outside the Moffat County Government Building at 221 Victory Way on Friday, March 31, though there are few details at this point.
Crime scene tape has been stretched across Barclay Road with a section of the road blocked off and a tent established for law enforcement officials.
Calls to Colorado State Patrol dispatch and officials with the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office have yielded little information so far.
CSP dispatch said there were no details they could release at this time. Officers at the scene also declined to provide any information about the incident. Messages have been left with officials at the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office as well.
This report will be updated when more information becomes available.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.