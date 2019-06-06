Police respond to drunk pedestrian: On the Record — June 4

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, June 4

12:11 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Third Street, police in Craig responded to a drunk pedestrian. Craig police said a caller at a local trailer park reported a resident was possibly intoxicated and didn’t know where or who he was. Police said they responded and assisted the man with both.

8:19 a.m. On the 700 block of Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported a stolen license plate and they continue to investigate.

11:40 a.m. On the 3000 block of Juniper Place, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call. Craig police said a caller requested a civil standby.

1:39 p.m. On the 1600 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they issued a verbal warning for an alleged traffic violation.

1:41 p.m. At the Elkhorn Apartments, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. Craig police said a 20-year-old Craig man was arrested on a warrant from an outside law enforcement agency.

8:22 p.m. Near the intersection of East Victory Way and Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said a 51-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol per se and speeding.

8:39 p.m. On the 500 block of Rose Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported the theft of tools and two bicycles.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 51 calls for service on Wednesday.