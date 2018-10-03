Police respond to disturbances: On the record — Oct. 2
October 3, 2018
Craig Police Department
Tuesday, Oct. 2
12:52 a.m. At Jackson Trucking Company, officers from the Craig Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious person.
7:29 a.m. At the intersection of Seventh Street and Lincoln Street, officers made contact with a pedestrian.
9:14 a.m. On the 500 block of Breeze Street, officers responded to a civil problem.
11:29 a.m. On the 500 block of Breeze Street, a caller reported a disturbance.
1:04 p.m. On the 500 block of Third Street, a caller reported a theft and officers took a report.
3:43 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, a caller reported a property damage crash. Officers took a report.
6:47 p.m. On the 2300 block of Victory Way, a caller reported seeing a suspicious person.
8:48 p.m. At the intersection of Yampa Avenue and Fourth Street, officers made contact with a pedestrian.
9:02 p.m. On the 800 block of First Street, officers responded to a civil problem and took a report.
9:21 p.m. On Highway 40, a caller reported seeing a drunk driver in the area.
10:50 p.m. On the 800 block of First Street, a caller reported a disturbance in the area.