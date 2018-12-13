Police respond to crashes resulting in property damage: On the Record — Wednesday, Dec. 12

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Dec. 12

8:19 a.m. On the 600 block of Ledford Street, officers with the Craig Police Department responded to a crash resulting in property damage.

11:14 a.m. On the 600 block of Westridge Road, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person.

1:53 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers took a fraud report and are investigating.

5:34 p.m. On the 1200 block of East 10th Street, officers assisted with a suspected weapons violation.

7:20 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to reports of domestic violence resulting in an arrest.

7:56 p.m. On the 600 block of Barclay Street, officers investigated a cold case of a crash that caused property damage.

Officers were unavailable Thursday to provide additional information about Wednesday’s incidents.