Police remove squatter from Ranney Street apartments: On the Record — July 11

Craig Police Department

Thursday, July 11

9:42 a.m. On the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, Craig community service officers responded to an animal complaint. Community service officers issued a resident a citation for two vicious dogs.

9:45 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse neglect call. Craig police said they investigated a possible case of child abuse but determined no crime had been committed.

9:57 a.m. On the 400 block of Taylor Street, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. A Craig woman was arrested on an outstanding parole warrant.

10:07 a.m. At Sherwood Forest, police in Craig responded to a property found/recovered call. Craig police said a caller reported a found bicycle and police booked it into evidence for safe-keeping.

10:09 a.m. On the 600 block of Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said while assisting the city of Craig’s building department in securing an abandoned apartment building, they found an adult male inside, so police issued the man a citation on charges of trespassing and he was released.

10:58 a.m. On the 500 block of Lincoln Street, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted emergency medical personnel in gaining access to a home after a personal medical alarm was activated.

1:52 p.m. On the 700 block of Washington Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A caller reported a stolen bicycle and police continue to investigate.

7:33 p.m. On the 700 block of Pershing Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries and no citations were issued.

7:54 p.m. On the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a threat call. A resident reported being spit on, and police continue to investigate.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 62 calls for service Thursday.