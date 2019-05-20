Police: Man tried to break victim’s neck in front of child

A 30-year-old Hayden man is accused of brutally beating and choking a mother in front of her child at a small business outside Craig.

According to arrest records, Joshua Keith Milligan was arrested Sunday, May 19 on felony charges of second-degree assault, second-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor charges of child abuse, violation of a protection order, resisting arrest, and two counts of obstructing a peace officer.

According to an arrest affidavit compiled by Officer A. Brown, police responded to the 96000 block of U.S. Highway 40 eastbound to find a young man who advised officers Milligan had brought him home from Craig when Milligan and the victim got into an argument that quickly turned physical as an altercation began involving a backpack.

Milligan allegedly continued to assault the victim, following the victim into her home and “kept trying to get up, but Milligan kept hitting her and pushing her down and choking her,” then “kept hitting her in the back of the head.”

Joshua Milligan was arrested on multiple charges Sunday, May 19 related to an alleged assault.

The affidavit continued that the victim tried to run into the house, and Milligan followed her into the bedroom and kept hitting her.

Police said they responded to the hospital to interview the victim only to find her struggling to speak and undergoing testing to evaluate the extent of her injuries.

“When I arrived, (the victim) was coming from a CT scan,” the affidavit said. “I could see she was wearing what is known as a C collar to support her neck. I could hear her clearing her throat, she had a raspy voice while she was talking. I asked (the victim) if her voice always sounds like it was. She told me no, her voice has changed due to being strangled.”

The affidavit said the victim described the alleged assault, telling police when Milligan arrived, he shoved her to the ground and repeatedly punched her in the back of the head.

When she attempted to get up and run in the home, the victim told police “Milligan followed her inside to make sure she was not calling the cops,” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also described the victim being strangled by Milligan with both hands until she was unconscious.

Milligan may have taken steps to cripple the victim, with the victim alleging he “started twisting her head trying to break her neck.”

It seems police issued warrants for Milligan’s arrest soon after the alleged assault, but were unable to located him until Sunday, when police say they caught up with Milligan in the 300 block of Lincoln Street in Craig.

According to an arrest affidavit compiled by Officer Roland in that incident, police said they were patrolling in the early Sunday morning hours just after midnight when they spotted him.

“I attempted to arrest Milligan on those two warrants at that time, but Milligan fled on foot, disobeying our commands to stop and put his hands up,” the affidavit said.

Police say it took multiple Taser deployments to bring Milligan down and into custody.

“Milligan was handcuffed behind his back and an ambulance was called to the scene due to multiple Taser deployments and Milligan hitting his head and complaining of pain,” according to the affidavit.

Police said they also found a white crystalline substance that field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

Milligan was booked into the Moffat County Jail and issued a total of $7,000 cash or surety bonds. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Sandra Gardner at 11 a.m. June 4 if he’s still in custody or 8:30 a.m. if he posts bond and is released.

Court staff said Milligan was still in the Moffat County Jail as of Monday afternoon.