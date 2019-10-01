Police make weekend arrests: On the Record — Sept. 27 to 30

Craig Police Department

Friday, Sept. 27

9:20 a.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A caller reported the theft of lottery tickets from a local grocery store and police continue to investigate.

2:09 p.m. At Frontier Station, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

5:46 p.m. Near the intersection of Ninth Street and The Journey Church, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

8:04 p.m. At the Elkhorn Apartments, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint.

8:05 p.m. Near the intersection of West Seventh Street and School Street, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call.

10:45 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Ninth Street, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office on an incident.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 61 calls for service Friday.

Saturday, Sept. 28

2:16 a.m. Near the intersection of East 13th Street and Rose Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

7:54 a.m. On the 100 block of Hillside Terrace, police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call.

11:08 a.m. On the 700 block of School Street, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call.

12:52 p.m. At the Memorial Regional Health emergency room, police in Craig responded to an assault call.

2:15 p.m. On the 300 block of Stout Street, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. A community service officer issued a written warning to a Craig resident for an abandoned vehicle.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 44 calls for service Saturday.

Sunday, Sept. 29

4:23 a.m. At the East Kum & Go, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

10:03 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a trespass call.

10:49 a.m. On West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a road rage call.

1:23 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call.

1:55 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call.

2:36 p.m. At O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. Craig police said a Craig man was trespassed from the premises.

7:14 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible case of domestic violence.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 55 calls for service Sunday.

Monday, Sept. 30

12:55 a.m. On the 800 block of Ashley Road, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call.

1:46 a.m. On the 800 block of Ashley Road, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. A community service officer issued a written warning for a junked vehicle.

11:40 a.m. On the 800 block of Ashley Street, police in Craig responded to an abandoned vehicle call. A community service officer red-tagged a motorhome for removal.

12:23 p.m. On the 700 block of Russell Street, police in Craig responded to a welfare check. Craig police said upon arrival, they mediated a possible child abuse case and continue to investigate.

1:19 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Taylor Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

4:26 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call.

4:58 p.m. At the Moffat County Courthouse, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. An 18-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of failure to appear on misdemeanor charge.

5:28 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Green Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

7:05 p.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, police in Craig responded to a noise complaint. A 49-year-old Craig woman was arrested on charges of crime of violation of a restraining order.

11:02 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a Safe 2 Tell call. A 30-year-old Craig woman was arrested on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, unlawful distribution/manufacturing/sale of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and offenses related to marijuana and marijuana concentrates.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 71 calls for service Monday.

Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties, the Craig Police Department was unable to access many of the above calls and their descriptions.

