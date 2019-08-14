Police make multiple arrests in Craig: On the Record — Aug. 13

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Aug. 13

12:08 a.m. Near the intersection of East Fourth Street and Rose Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

12:39 a.m. On the 400 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a burglary call. A 22-year-old Clifton man was arrested on charges of second degree burglary, theft, and second degree criminal trespass.

6:45 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a burglary call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a suspected vehicle break-in.

11:02 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. A 25-year-old Craig woman was arrested on charges of criminal impersonation, theft, and two outstanding arrest warrants.

11:20 a.m. At the Elkhorn Apartments, police in Craig responded to an abandoned vehicle call. Craig police said a community service officer red-tagged a vehicle for removal.

11:56 a.m. On the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call. A 28-year-old Craig man was arrested on a charge of defacing property.

3:05 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Third Street, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation.

4:33 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. A 20-year-old Steamboat woman was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and crime of violation of restraining order.

5:30 p.m. Near the intersection of East 13th Street and Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

6:42 p.m. On the 700 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 62 calls for service Tuesday.

Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties with a third-party vendor, the Craig Police Department was unable to access many of the above calls and their descriptions Wednesday, Aug. 14.

