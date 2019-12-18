Police make domestic violence arrests, red tag vehicles: On the Record — Thursday, Dec. 12 – Tuesday, Dec. 17

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Dec. 12

6:31 a.m. On the 600 block of Ledford Street, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted emergency medical personnel on a medical call.

12:43 p.m. On the 700 block of Colorado Street, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call. Craig police said they conducted a civil standby for a resident to safely retrieve their personal property.

1:20 p.m. On the 500 block of First Avenue, police in Craig responded to a harassment call. Craig police said a female caller wanted to speak to an officer in reference to a possible harassment case.

3:14 p.m. On the 600 block of Conner Drive, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint. Craig police said they issued a verbal warning to at least one resident on a charge of a dog at-large.

4:12 p.m. On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Craig police said they mediated a possible civil dispute.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 37 calls for service Thursday.

Friday, Dec. 13

12:19 a.m. At the Moffat County Fairgrounds pavilion, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. Craig police said they arrested a 51-year-old Craig woman on a charge of driving under restraint.

9:30 a.m. Near the intersection of East Sixth Street and Rose Street, police in Craig responded to a parking complaint. Craig police said a vehicle was red-tagged for having expired license plates while parked on a public roadway.

12:45 p.m. On the 1000 block of School Street, police in Craig responded to a harassment call. Craig police said a female caller requested to speak to an officer in regard to a possible case of domestic-related harassment.

1:10 p.m. Near the intersection of East Ninth Street and Colorado Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said someone came to the public safety center to report a prior accident with no injuries.

3:10 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible case of child abuse/neglect.

7:36 p.m. At Craig’s Centennial Mall, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop call. Craig police said at least one driver was issued a city summons on a charge of speeding.

10:14 p.m. Near the intersection of Colorado State Highway 13 and Moffat County Road 7, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said a 40-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, prohibited use of a weapon, and failure to yield the right of way.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 51 calls for service Friday.

Saturday, Dec. 14

1:56 a.m. At Cedar Mountain, police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said a 31-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of domestic violence and second degree assault – dangerous weapon.

3:02 a.m. At an unknown location, police in Craig responded to a sex crime call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible sex crime.

11:20 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call. Craig police said they conducted a compliance check at a local residence.

12:28 p.m. On the 300 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries.

3:03 p.m. Near the intersection of East Seventh Street and Washington Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries and one driver was issued a citation.

10:19 p.m. On the 400 block of Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a welfare check call. Craig police said they assisted emergency medical personnel on a medical call.

11:46 p.m. On the 600 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. Craig police said they towed a vehicle.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 46 calls for service Saturday.

Sunday, Dec. 15

6:44 a.m. On the 600 block of School Street, police in Craig responded to a suspicious vehicle/person/article call. Craig police said they responded to a vehicle blocking the alley, so police contacted the owner and got the vehicle moved.

9:32 a.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said a caller reported a crash due to ice and snow and were working to get the vehicle removed.

10:34 a.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a one-vehicle accident and at least one driver was issued a citation.

12:48 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a disturbance call. Craig police said they mediated a possible mental health issue.

2:20 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call. Craig police said a caller wanted police to conduct a civil standby for a custody agreement.

8:35 p.m. Near the intersection of the Moffat County Courthouse and the white house on Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a welfare check call. Craig police said they took a stolen vehicle report.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 42 calls for service Sunday.

Monday, Dec. 16

8:13 a.m. On the 500 block of Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a vehicle recovery call. Craig police said they arrested a 45-year-old homeless man on a charge of aggravated motor vehicle theft and driving under restraint. A 39-year-old Craig woman was also arrested on charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft and violation of bail bond conditions.

10:12 a.m. On the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a civil problem. Craig police said they responded to a civil issue in reference to a vehicle, so police referred the reporting party to civil court.

6:33 p.m. At the KOA campgrounds in Craig, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Craig police said they issued a city summons to at least one person.

7:17 p.m. On the 400 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to crash between a plow truck and a light pole.

11:10 p.m. On the 1000 block of Sequoia Avenue, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office on a call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 34 calls for service Monday.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

7:45 a.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said they arrested a 30-year-old Craig man on a charge of third degree assault and criminal mischief.

9:55 a.m. On the 300 block of Russell Street, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said they red-tagged six vehicles for removal to allow for snow and ice removal.

11:55 a.m. Near the intersection of Ranney Street and Fourth Avenue, police in Craig responded to an injury crash call. Craig police said they responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries and at least one driver was issued a citation.

1:20 p.m. On the 10 block of West Seventh Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported someone stole packages from their porch, so police continue to investigate.

1:50 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a hit and run crash call. Craig police said a caller reported someone crashed into their vehicle in the parking lot and left the scene, so police continue to investigate.

2:27 p.m. On the 600 block of School Street, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said they red-tagged three vehicles for removal to allow for snow removal in the area.

2:42 p.m. On the 700 block of Texas Avenue, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint. Craig police said they issued at least one citation to a 33-year-old Craig man on a charge of animals at-large.

4:11 p.m. On the 900 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a person found call. Craig police said they assisted the local school district after a parent did not pick up their child from school.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 38 calls for service Tuesday.