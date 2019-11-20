Police keep eye on Victory Way crashes: On the Record — Tuesday, Nov. 19

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Nov. 19

8:43 a.m. On the 100 block of East Fourth Street, police in Craig responded to a follow-up investigation. Craig police said they red-tagged an abandoned trailer for removal.

9:40 a.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to a fraud call. Craig police said no additional information was available Wednesday.

11:17 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said they assisted a resident with a mental health issue.

11:41 a.m. On the 500 block of West First Avenue, police in Craig responded to an assault call. Craig police said no additional information was available Wednesday.

2:29 p.m. Near the intersection of Industrial Avenue and a local storage facility, police in Craig responded to a parking complaint. Craig police said no additional information was available Wednesday.

2:55 p.m. Near the intersection of West Fourth Street and Taylor Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said no additional information was available Wednesday.

3:14 p.m. On the 2000 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint. Craig police said no additional information was available Wednesday.

3:33 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Ledford Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said no additional information was available Wednesday.

5:37 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said no additional information was available Wednesday.

9:55 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a domestic violence incident and charges may be forthcoming.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 43 calls for service Tuesday.