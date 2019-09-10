Police jail parties on domestic violence charges: On the Record — Sept. 9
Craig Police Department
Monday, Sept. 9
7:03 a.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call.
10:07 a.m. At the west Kum & Go, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.
10:18 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a disturbance call. A juvenile suspect was arrested on domestic violence-related charges.
11:56 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to an information item call. Craig police said they acquired some found property.
4:09 p.m. Near the intersection of Yampa Avenue and West Seventh Street, police in Craig responded to an injury crash call. A vehicle failed to yield at an intersection to a motorcycle and a 92-year-old Craig woman was issued a citation.
5:26 p.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call.
8:32 p.m. On the 200 block of East Seventh Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A caller reported the theft of a bicycle and police continue to investigate.
10:09 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a redacted call. Craig police said they responded to a juvenile runaway report.
10:57 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. A 34-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, domestic violence, child abuse, menacing with a weapon.
According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 54 calls for service Monday.
Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties, the Craig Police Department was unable to access many of the above calls and their descriptions.