Police issue citations after follow-up investigations: On the Record — July 3
Craig Police Department
Wednesday, July 3
7:18 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a warrant call.
12:10 p.m. On the 3000 block of Essex Court, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation and at least one citation was issued.
4:10 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation and at least one citation and a police report were filed.
5:28 p.m. Near the intersection of Green Street and West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a threat call.
6:21 p.m. Near the intersection of Breeze Street and West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a computer check call and an arrest was made.
7:44 p.m. On the 500 block of School Street, police in Craig responded to an assault call.
8:52 p.m. On the 400 block of Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call.
10:32 p.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a pedestrian contact call and an arrest was made.
11:54 p.m. Near the intersection of Ninth Street and Jeremiah Street, police in Craig responded to a curfew complaint/violation call.
According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 59 calls for service Wednesday.
Editor’s note: Craig police were not available Thursday, July 4 to provide additional details on Wednesday’s July 3 incidents due to the Independence Day holiday.
Body of missing Air Force cadet found in Rocky Mountain National Park
A body believed to be that of a missing 20-year-old Air Force Academy Cadet was recovered Friday at Rocky Mountain National Park.