Police issue citations after follow-up investigations: On the Record — July 3

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, July 3

7:18 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a warrant call.

12:10 p.m. On the 3000 block of Essex Court, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation and at least one citation was issued.

4:10 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation and at least one citation and a police report were filed.

5:28 p.m. Near the intersection of Green Street and West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a threat call.

6:21 p.m. Near the intersection of Breeze Street and West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a computer check call and an arrest was made.

7:44 p.m. On the 500 block of School Street, police in Craig responded to an assault call.

8:52 p.m. On the 400 block of Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call.

10:32 p.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a pedestrian contact call and an arrest was made.

11:54 p.m. Near the intersection of Ninth Street and Jeremiah Street, police in Craig responded to a curfew complaint/violation call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 59 calls for service Wednesday.

Editor’s note: Craig police were not available Thursday, July 4 to provide additional details on Wednesday’s July 3 incidents due to the Independence Day holiday.

