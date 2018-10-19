Craig Police Department investigates report of counterfeit bills: On the Record — Thursday, Oct. 18

Thursday, Oct. 18

3:32 a.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, officers with the Craig Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Craig man on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a warrant from another agency.

7:51 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to a Safe2Tell call. The matter is under investigation.

10:24 a.m. On the 100 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle had been previously tagged and was towed.

10:40 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, officers investigated a report of fraud. A business reported having received counterfeit bills. Police were able to identify suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

11:16 a.m. On the 600 block of Ledford Street, officers responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle had been previously tagged and was towed.

Recommended Stories For You

11:32 a.m. On the 400 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A woman said her ex-husband had followed her from court and was yelling and causing a disturbance. Both parties were contacted and warned.

11:41 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to a Safe2Tell call. The matter is under investigation.

1:26 p.m. On the 1100 block of Washington Street, officers investigated a report of fraud. The reporting party felt his or her Social Security number had been compromised. Officers could discover no crime.

3:53 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a Safe2Tell call. The matter is under investigation.

3:54 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a Safe2Tell call. The matter is under investigation.

5:06 p.m. On the 900 block of East Ninth Street, officers responded to a motor vehicle crash with property damage. A vehicle apparently struck a trailer, causing minor damage. No injuries were reported, and one driver was issued a citation.

5:51 p.m. On the 800 block of Rose Street, officers investigated a 911 hang-up call. They determined the caller had accidentally dialed 911 on a cellphone.

10:39 p.m. On the 1800 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of an active commercial alarm. The owner of the business was contacted and verified the alarm was false.

11:44 p.m. In the vicinity of School and Breeze streets, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon investigation, They learned the vehicle's driver was having car trouble.