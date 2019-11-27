Police investigating hit-and-run crash at local grocer: On the Record — Tuesday, Nov. 26

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Nov. 26

8:49 a.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Craig police said they made one arrest and continue to investigate.

12:52 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a redacted call. Craig police said they conducted a welfare check on a Craig resident.

1:51 p.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, police in Craig responded to an assault call. Craig police said they continue to investigate after assisting EMS personnel on a medical call.

3:30 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Fourth Street, police in Craig responded to a disturbance call. Craig police said they issued a 44-year-old Craig man a citation on a charge of third degree assault.

4:29 p.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call. Craig police said a caller reported their vehicle was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene, so police continue to investigate.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 34 calls for service Tuesday.

